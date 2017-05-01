Dear Liz,

How many times can you get divorced in Maine?

– Three And Counting

Dear Three And Counting,

When this little blog was just a seedling of an idea, we (a whole bunch of us, because Liz is a team and not just one person) had to think up a clever name that we could live with. Since we get a TON of questions about relationships we thought we’d be a bit cheeky and call it Dear Liz after Elizabeth Taylor who was divorced a whopping seven times.

I’m just going to let that sink in a for a second (OMG, SEVEN MARRIAGES?! WUT?!)

Anyway, I have no point there other than to say that some folks seem to go through marriage and divorce repeatedly. Since I am not super duper great with the legalese of divorce, I’ll let my pal Amy, our resident divorce expert chime in for you.

Here is what Amy had to say:

There is no limit to a number of times you can get divorced in Maine. However, if you go beyond two or three divorces, you may wish to consider why you are having such trouble maintaining relationships. There is no point in rushing down the aisle to end up rushing to a divorce lawyer.

And there you have it.

Good luck!

~ Liz

If you have a question for Dear Liz and her team of experts just drop us an email at dearliz@bangordailynews.com.