How do I get people in my office to use a courtesy flush in the bathroom?

Dear Liz,

I work in an office with quite a few employees and I know everybody poops … I have kids, I get it, but how do you approach the “courtesy flush” in an office setting? Like I said, I have kids and even they know to flush again if the first time doesn’t quite clean the bowl.

Thanks,

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,
I have no idea. But fear not, this is why social media exists. Try getting one of these helpful signs and hang it in your busy bathroom.

Good luck!

~ Liz

