How do I get people in my office to use a courtesy flush in the bathroom?

Dear Liz

Dear Liz is a weekly advice blog, written by Sarah Cottrell, steeped in humor and not meant to be taken literally. Seriously, if you think need to see a doctor or a lawyer then don't listen to this blog, just go to the professionals. If you have questions about marriage, divorce, family, or life then drop Liz an email! Send your questions to dearliz@bangordailynews.com or fill out our questions and comments box in the right sidebar. Thanks a million!