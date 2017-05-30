Who foots the bill for traveling with kids after a divorce?

Dear Liz,

My husband and I are divorced and live in different states. I hold full custody of our kids and he has visitation rights. Who is responsible for paying for and supervising traveling with the kids to get them safely between our homes?

– Road Mom

Dear Road Mom,

Traveling with kids is stressful enough without having to throw in custody details, so I can empathize with you there. My pal Amy is an expert on divorce and so I’m going to let her chime in on this one.

Here is what Amy had to say:

Most divorce judgments will have a provision regarding the transportation of children to visits. The law allows the judge to determine who pays for travel and whether those costs are shared. The child support guidelines allow the judge to deviate from the standard child support if the travel costs paid by the payor is more than 15% of the child support payment. If your divorce judgment is not clear on travel costs, you may want to consider seeking an amendment to the judgment. The judge will generally allow any adult with whom the child is comfortable and safe to provide the transportation.

Good luck!

~ Liz

