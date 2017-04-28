What is collaborative divorce law?

Dear Liz,

I’ve heard about collaborative divorce law. Is this like that crazy “conscious uncoupling” stuff that celebs are into? What is that?

– Curious

Dear Curious,

I snort laughed at your question and spilled tea down the front of my shirt. I remember that whole Gwyneth Paltrow GOOP blog post about conscious uncoupling too and I think I said something about how she can’t even do divorce like normal people, she’s gotta much it up with some highfalutin mumbo-jumbo. But whatever. Actually, collaborative divorce law is pretty cool, so I”ll let my pal Amy, our resident divorce expert chime in with the legalese for you.

Here is what Amy had to say:

Collaborative divorce law is a legal process that couples may choose rather than the traditional adversarial process. It counts on both parties recognizing the needs of the other spouse. Both processes result in the same outcome: a court order signed by the judge divorcing the parties and determining issues about children, property division, spousal support and the payment of attorney’s fees. However, in the collaborative law process, the spouses agree that they intend to resolve the issues of their divorce without litigation. The spouses commit to meeting with each other and their lawyers in multiple attempts to reach an agreement

Each attorney is trained specifically to use the collaborative method. Experts, such as psychologists, accountants, financial advisors and other family professionals may attend these meetings to help the parties find solutions that best meet the needs of the family.

Collaborative law is a wonderful way for a divorcing couple to work together to decide the fate of their family rather than face the uncertain outcome of a court-determined divorce.

Good luck!

~ Liz

