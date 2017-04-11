What is spousal support and how much can I get in a divorce?

Dear Liz, What is spousal support and how much can I expect to get in my divorce? – Just Curious

Dear Just Curious,

I always thought spousal support was a thing for fancy rich people who have become “accustomed to a certain lifestyle” but I am being told by some divorced friends that it is more than that. For women who were housewives or stay-at-home-moms spousal support can be the bridge that helps them transition back into the workforce.

But, what do I know? I went to art school then turned into a writer. So, I’ll let my pal Amy handle this since divorce is her wheelhouse.

Best of luck! Here is what Amy had to say:

Spousal support is a court – ordered obligation of one spouse to pay money to support the other spouse after a divorce. The law of spousal support in Maine is very specific, but while no one can tell you how much you can expect to receive, consider these key factors: the length of the marriage, the ability of the payor spouse to pay and the need of the payee spouse.