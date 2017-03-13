Are sex toys an appropriate gift for a bridal shower?

Dear Liz,

So, my best friend is getting married and a few of us are planning a fun bridal shower for her. SOMEONE (not me, I swear) wants to know if it is appropriate to give a sex toy as a shower gift. Please don’t print my name.

Signed,

I’m Not Telling You My Name

Oh, GAWD, I knew someone would ask me something like this at some point. So, since I suppose I have been anticipating it, let me lay some truth you, I’m Not Telling You My Name. It is 2017. People buy dildos. There, I said it.

Actually, all kidding aside, sex toy parties as a theme for bachelorette parties is actually a thing that is gaining popularity. Bridal showers, though? Probably not since that is where you’re going to end up with moms and grandmothers and nosey neighbors on the guest list. One friend told me about a bachelorette party that she attended that started 9:00 a.m. and was called…OMG…get this…Donuts and Dildos. Ha!

If you want to buy a sex toy as a gift, here are a few things to keep in mind before you start Googling the Burger King after dark happy endings meal.

Find out if the bride has any legit allergies to things like latex. You want her to laugh and have a good time not, you know, die. Keep in mind that there is a vast world of things that fall under the umbrella of “sex toy” so stick to the basics like lubes, dildos, vibrators, lotions, kits for her, etc. Don’t buy your sex toys from weird random websites. If you’re not familiar with where to go then ask a trusted friend or look for reputable sites like Good Vibes, which has been around since 1977 and is well respected. Or if you live in the Bangor area you can go to Dave’s Movie Center aka Dirty Dave’s. Chances are good that you likely know someone who has been to or has thrown a sex toy party. Ask your friends and see what is out there.

If you’re going to a bridal shower and you don’t know who is on the guest list then the safe bet is to assume that family will be attending and that giving the gift of sex toy may be…well…awkward at best.

Since it sounds like this party is being planned by you and your friends then I would venture to guess that as long as Great Aunt Matilda with the heart condition isn’t on the guest list then you can let loose and have some fun with the gift purchase. I mean, unless Matilda has a keen sense of humor, in which case #OldLadyGoals.

Good luck to you, I’m Not Telling You My Name

~ Liz